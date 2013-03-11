BOJ nominee Kuroda: no comment on negative rates as policy option

TOKYO (Reuters) - Haruhiko Kuroda, the government’s nominee to be Bank of Japan governor, said on Monday he cannot comment on the possibility of using negative interest rates or scrapping the extra interest the central bank pays on commercial banks’ reserves.
Kuroda, an advocate of aggressive monetary easing, also said that if appointed he wanted to debate and implement monetary easing as soon as possible, but could not comment on the schedule of monetary policy meetings.
