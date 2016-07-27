FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2016 / 10:51 PM / a year ago

BOJ mulling several options for easing: Nikkei

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Pedestrians holding umbrellas walk in front of the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo, Japan January 29, 2016.Yuya Shino/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Support is growing within the Bank of Japan for additional monetary easing on Friday with several options being floated as possibilities, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday.

But some in the nine-member board feel the central bank has done enough for now and thus are expected to dissent to any proposal for expanding monetary stimulus, it said.

Advocates of further monetary easing point to diminishing prospects of Japan hitting the BOJ's 2 percent inflation target and the need to match monetary easing with an anticipated fiscal stimulus package due out early next week, the paper said.

The BOJ bureaucrats have internally laid out several options including deepening negative interest rates, expanding government bond purchases and topping up buying of exchange-traded funds (ETF), the paper said without citing sources.

The BOJ governor and deputy governors will consider these options, though there has been little progress on narrowing down the options, the Nikkei said.

The BOJ meets for a two-day policy meeting that ends on Friday.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
