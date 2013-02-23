ADB Kuroda leading candidate as next BOJ governor: Asahi

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian Development Bank President Haruhiko Kuroda is the leading candidate to be chosen as the government’s nominee for next Bank of Japan governor, the Asahi newspaper reported on Saturday.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will make a final decision soon, in consultation with Finance Minister Taro Aso, and submit the government’s nominee for parliament approval next week, the paper said.

Kuroda, Japan’s former top financial diplomat, has been regarded as among the key candidates to succeed incumbent BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa, who leaves the central bank with his two deputies after a five-year term on March 19.

The government’s nomination of next BOJ governor must be approved by both houses of parliament to take effect.