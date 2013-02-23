FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ADB Kuroda leading candidate as next BOJ governor: Asahi
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 23, 2013 / 12:11 AM / in 5 years

ADB Kuroda leading candidate as next BOJ governor: Asahi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Asian Development Bank President Haruhiko Kuroda attends a group interview in Tokyo February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian Development Bank President Haruhiko Kuroda is the leading candidate to be chosen as the government’s nominee for next Bank of Japan governor, the Asahi newspaper reported on Saturday.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will make a final decision soon, in consultation with Finance Minister Taro Aso, and submit the government’s nominee for parliament approval next week, the paper said.

Kuroda, Japan’s former top financial diplomat, has been regarded as among the key candidates to succeed incumbent BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa, who leaves the central bank with his two deputies after a five-year term on March 19.

The government’s nomination of next BOJ governor must be approved by both houses of parliament to take effect.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Jon Hemming

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.