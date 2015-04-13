BOJ Osaka branch head: More Japan firms shifting output back home

TOKYO (Reuters) - An increasing number of Japanese manufacturers are shifting production back home due to rising labor costs in China and the weakening yen, the head of the Bank of Japan’s Osaka branch said on Monday.

“Most companies are using existing excess capacity to increase domestic production. But there are some, albeit a small number, that are building new plants,” Atsushi Miyanoya, the BOJ’s Osaka branch manager, told a news conference.

The BOJ’s Osaka branch oversees the Kinki western Japan region, which is home to big electronic makers like Panasonic.