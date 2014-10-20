FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BOJ Osaka branch head: Weak yen positive for western Japan firms
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 20, 2014 / 6:51 AM / 3 years ago

BOJ Osaka branch head: Weak yen positive for western Japan firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - The benefits of a weak yen on the economy outweigh the costs in the Kinki region of western Japan, the head of the central bank’s Osaka branch said on Monday.

The yen’s decline has boosted profits at big manufacturers in the region as well as companies in the leisure industry as it lured more foreign tourists, Atsushi Miyanoya, the Bank of Japan’s Osaka branch manager, told a news conference.

The BOJ’s Osaka branch overseas the Kinki western Japan region, which is home to big electronic makers like Panasonic.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.