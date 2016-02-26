FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ's new index shows Jan consumer prices up 1.1 percent year-on-year
February 26, 2016 / 5:26 AM / 2 years ago

BOJ's new index shows Jan consumer prices up 1.1 percent year-on-year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Businessmen walk past the Bank of Japan (BOJ) headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese consumer prices rose 1.1 percent in the year to January when stripping away the effect of energy and fresh food costs, a new indicator released by the Bank of Japan showed on Friday.

That was less than a 1.3 percent annual increase in December.

The BOJ currently uses the government’s core CPI, which excludes fresh food but includes energy costs, as its key price measurement in guiding monetary policy. That index was flat in the year to January, data released earlier on Friday showed.

With core CPI now stagnant due largely to slumping oil prices, the central bank has begun internally calculating a new index that shows inflation exceeding 1 percent in the past few months. That index strips away volatile fresh food and energy costs but includes processed and imported food prices, which are rising.

The BOJ has said it would release the index each month on the day the government publishes its price data.

Reporting by Stanley White; Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
