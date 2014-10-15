BOJ senior official: QE makes it easier for banks to lend, helps economy

A security guard salutes at the entrance of the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - A senior Bank of Japan official said on Wednesday that the central bank’s quantitative easing makes it easier for banks to lend money as it pushes interest rates lower.

Quantitative easing also helps increase demand for funding and contributes to overall growth, BOJ Executive Director Masayoshi Amamiya said in parliament.

Amamiya is an architect of the BOJ’s quantitative easing and is in charge of an important division that determines monetary policy options.