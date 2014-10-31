FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ cuts GDP forecast and trims price outlook
October 31, 2014 / 6:27 AM / 3 years ago

BOJ cuts GDP forecast and trims price outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan cut in half its economic forecast for the current fiscal year on Friday after demand weakened in the wake of a sales tax hike in April.

The BOJ also slightly lowered its CPI forecast for fiscal 2014 and fiscal 2015, but still expects to meet its inflation target within the two-year timeframe it originally set out.

The central bank said it now expects real gross domestic product to increase 0.5 percent in the current fiscal year to March 2015, versus the 1.0 percent growth it forecast in July.

It now expects core consumer inflation of 1.2 percent in the current fiscal year, followed by 1.7 percent in the next fiscal year and 2.1 percent in fiscal 2016/17.

In its previous forecasts made in July, the BOJ projected core consumer inflation of 1.3 percent in the current fiscal year, 1.9 percent in the following year and 2.1 percent in fiscal 2016/17.

The BOJ revised its long-term economic and price forecasts in its semiannual outlook report released on Friday, which serves as a basis for monetary policy decisions.

Earlier on Friday, the BOJ unexpectedly expanded its massive monetary easing as economic growth and inflation have not picked up as expected after the April sales tax hike.

Reporting by Leika Kihara and Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
