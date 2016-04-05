FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ newcomer Sakurai warns against frequent policy change
April 5, 2016 / 12:41 AM / a year ago

BOJ newcomer Sakurai warns against frequent policy change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Newly-appointed Bank of Japan (BOJ) board member Makoto Sakurai speaks during his inauguration news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan’s new board member Makoto Sakurai said on Tuesday the central bank should not change monetary policy frequently in small steps.

“What’s important is for the BOJ to act boldly when big risks threaten Japan’s economic fundamentals,” Sakurai said in parliament.

A former think tank executive, Sakurai joined the BOJ’s nine-member board on Friday, succeeding former International Monetary Fund economist Sayuri Shirai.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

