Some in BOJ stressed readiness to ease more: April meeting summary

TOKYO (Reuters) - Some Bank of Japan policymakers stressed the need to expand monetary stimulus further if needed to hit their price target, a summary of opinions from discussions at the central bank’s April rate review showed on Thursday.

The summary also showed the BOJ’s decision to keep monetary policy steady at the April meeting was based on the predominant view in the board that the central bank should take more time to examine how its decision in January to adopt negative interest rates would affect the economy.

“When necessary, the BOJ should take additional steps because downside risks to the economy and prices are large,” one of the nine board members was quoted as saying at the April 27-28 meeting, a view echoed by several other members.

The BOJ held off from expanding stimulus at the meeting, defying market expectations for action even as soft global demand, an unwelcome rise in the yen, and weak consumption threatened to derail a fragile economic recovery.

The summary exposed differences within the board on how to assess the economy, with one member disputing the BOJ’s baseline scenario forecasting a moderate recovery.

“A scenario projecting a pick-up of momentum in the virtuous economic cycle doesn’t seem to be that persuasive,” the member was quoted as saying

With the effects of the BOJ’s stimulus program becoming increasingly uncertain, some members called for a more flexible approach to achieving the 2 percent inflation target.

“As it will take considerable time for the price target to be achieved, the BOJ should enhance the durability and sustainability of the current policy,” one member said, though the summary provided no information on how exactly that could be done.

