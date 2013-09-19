BOJ's Kiuchi says tax hike impact won't warrant further easing

KUSHIRO, Japan (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Takahide Kiuchi said on Thursday that he saw no need to loosen monetary policy further at present, adding the economy will not be hit severely by an expected increase in the sales tax next April.

While he did not rule out the chance of expanding stimulus in the future, Kiuchi said such a decision would be made only in response to severe shocks to the economy or financial system.

Kiuchi was speaking at a news conference after meeting business leaders in Kushiro, in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido.

The BOJ launched an intense burst of monetary stimulus in April, pledging to double the base money via aggressive asset purchases to achieve its 2 percent inflation target in roughly two years.

Kiuchi has repeatedly proposed making the BOJ’s 2 percent inflation target a medium- to long-term goal, instead of trying to achieve it in two years. He has also called for setting a deadline for the BOJ’s current monetary easing framework and fine-tuning it after two years based on economic conditions at the time. The proposals have been rejected by the board.