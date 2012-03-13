Factbox: BOJ's tool kit to beat deflation, support economy

An assembly line worker mounts an engine onto the body of a Toyota Aqua, the world's cheapest and most fuel-efficient conventional hybrid car, at a factory of the automaker's subsidiary, Kanto Auto Works, in Kanegasaki, Iwate prefecture, north of Japan, March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chang-Ran Kim

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan is likely to extend a loan scheme for growth industries and stress its readiness to offer further monetary stimulus in coming months if needed, hoping it will be enough for now to defuse political pressure for more action.

Following are the main items in the BOJ’s tool kit, how they work and what could happen next:

ASSET BUYING AND LENDING SCHEME

This is the BOJ’s direct, short-term monetary policy tool to push down one- to two-year bond yields and risk premiums by purchasing government bonds and private debt such as corporate bonds, commercial paper and trust funds investing in property and stocks.

The scheme, put in place in October 2010, has two pools of funds -- one for directly buying assets and another for offering funds against collateral via market operations at 0.1 percent.

The BOJ doubled the size of its asset purchases just after last year’s devastating earthquake. It increased both pools of funds by 5 trillion yen ($61 billion) each in August and topped up government bonds by another 5 trillion yen in October.

The latest increase in asset purchases was in February this year, when it bolstered government bond buying by 10 trillion yen to show its determination to do its utmost to achieve its new 1 percent inflation goal.

The BOJ needs to buy 20 trillion yen in assets by the end of this year to meet the new 65-trillion-yen target, no easy task as some of its auctions already fail to draw enough bids in a sign it is force-feeding more cash than markets can swallow.

If it faces trouble meeting its target, the BOJ may consider extending the maturity of government bonds covered by the programme to three-year and five-year bonds.

It acknowledges that enlarging the scheme will have little direct impact on the economy, but hopes it can at least lift sentiment by weakening the yen or pushing up equity prices.

LOAN SCHEME TARGETING GROWTH INDUSTRIES

This scheme was launched in June 2010 as a long-term effort to beat deflation and boost the economy’s growth potential weighted down by an ageing population and low productivity.

It offers up to 3 trillion yen in 0.1 percent, one-year loans to banks that lend to industries with growth potential such as clean energy and nursing care. The loans can be rolled over three times, meaning banks can borrow from the BOJ for up to four years. All the money set aside has been used up.

The central bank expanded this scheme in June by adding a 500 billion yen credit line for banks that lend against inventory and receivables as collateral. That would make funds more readily available to small firms that do not own property -- a standard form of collateral for bank loans.

The expansion was largely a symbolic move to nurture Japan’s market for asset-based lending, which is still small at an estimated 300-400 billion yen. Only one-fifth of the line has been used up so far, so the BOJ is expected to extend the March deadline by about a year.

LOAN SCHEME TO SUPPORT IMMEDIATE QUAKE RELIEF

The six-month scheme was created in April last year to meet immediate funding needs for quake relief in the devastated northeast.

The BOJ offers 0.1 percent, one-year loans to financial institutions operating in quake-hit prefectures and accepts a wider than usual range of assets as collateral to give them easier access to cheap money.

While the BOJ set aside 1 trillion yen for this programme, demand has been relatively weak with only half taken up so far, partly because regions hit by the quake have abundant cash from insurance payouts and donations.

The central bank decided to extend the scheme by six months to April this year in case demand for funds picks up as quake reconstruction progresses. It may debate whether to extend the programme again at its policy meeting in March or April.

($1 = 82.3550 Japanese yen)