BOJ's Miyao says voted for more easing as his CPI forecasts tilted to downside

NAGASAKI Japan (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Ryuzo Miyao said on Wednesday that he decided to vote for additional monetary easing last month because his consumer price forecasts tilted to the downside.

Miyao, speaking to reporters in Nagasaki, southern Japan, also said that weak demand after an April sales tax hike and a decline in oil prices are putting downward pressure on consumer prices.

Miyao was among the four board members who supported BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s proposal to expand monetary stimulus on Oct. 31 in response to slowing inflation.