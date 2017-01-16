FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 16, 2017 / 9:02 AM / 7 months ago

Yen falls will boost Japan firms' profits: BOJ official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Recent yen declines will likely boost the business confidence of many companies in the Tokai central Japan region and give them room to revise up their profit estimates, a senior Bank of Japan official said on Monday.

"Many firms in the region see yen declines as positive for the economy," Kimihiro Eto, head of the BOJ's branch in Nagoya, central Japan, told a news conference.

"But the yen's declines since (Republican Donald Trump's victory in U.S. presidential elections) have been rapid, so many firms say they want to see whether such moves will be sustained," he said.

The city of Nagoya and the surrounding Tokai region is home to auto giant Toyota Motor Corp.

Reporting by Leika Kihara

