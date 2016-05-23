FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ Nakaso: Must look at pass-through effects of forex on economy, prices
May 23, 2016 / 3:11 AM / a year ago

BOJ Nakaso: Must look at pass-through effects of forex on economy, prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso said on Monday it was "very important" to look not just at the first-round effects but the full pass-through effects of currency moves on the economy and prices.

"It's desirable for currency rates to move stably reflecting economic fundamentals," Nakaso said. "The desirability of currency stability is widely shared by the Japanese industry," he said in a seminar hosted by Keio University.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
