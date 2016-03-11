Japan banks see both pain, gain from BOJ rate policy: government paper

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese banks have expressed concern that the Bank of Japan’s negative interest rate policy is hurting their earnings, which could lead them to charge higher fees on corporate accounts, according to a presentation by the Cabinet Office.

However, companies welcomed negative rates because these have lowered borrowing costs, and some companies even say they plan to increase their capital expenditure, the presentation on Friday showed.

Policymakers are likely to welcome signs that business investment could pick up, but the financial sector’s dissatisfaction could fuel speculation that the BOJ is less likely to aggressively cut rates deep into negative territory.

The presentation, used at a meeting of the government’s top advisory panel, included comments from several banks and private companies.

It cited an executive at a private regional bank as saying negative rates are “barely having a positive impact, and we can already see the negative impact from this policy.”

“Earnings from the short-term money market are already falling, which is clearly a negative for profits,” he added.

The BOJ stunned investors in January by adopting a negative 0.1 percent interests rate, which means it charges commercial banks that amount on a small portion of reserves they keep at the central bank. Its next policy meeting ends on March 15.

The front end of the yield curve quickly fell into negative territory after the policy change, which has pushed down mortgage rates and borrowing costs for companies.

However, there is lingering concern among economists and some BOJ board members that stress on the financial system could outweigh the benefits of a negative interest rate policy.

CONSIDERING OTHER OPTIONS

The BOJ is buying 80 trillion yen ($702.74 billion) of government debt annually to keep rates as low as possible and try to spur inflation.

In the presentation, another regional bank said it is becoming difficult to buy government debt, so it has to consider other investment options.

On the positive side, manufacturers and services sector firms said they viewed the policy as a chance to increase investment and fund acquisitions.

“It’s a good time to increase capital expenditure for business expansion and to repair older facilities,” the presentation quoted an unnamed retailer as saying.

“If you’re not going to make a move after the introduction of negative rates, then when will you?”

A utilities company said it planned to negotiate for new funding from its banks in response to the BOJ’s policy.

($1 = 113.8400 yen)