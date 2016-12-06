Japan government to issue extra deficit-covering bonds around $17 billion for FY2016

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan is considering issuing additional deficit-covering bonds worth around 1.9 trillion yen ($17 billion) to offset an expected tax revenue shortfall in the current fiscal year to March, government sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

A rise in deficit-covering bonds would further strain Japan's public finances and mark a setback for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's efforts to curb the developed world's heaviest debt burden.

The government expects tax revenues to undershoot its initial forecast of 57.6 trillion yen by around 1.9 trillion yen, which would mark the first downward revision since fiscal year 2009 when the global financial crisis dented tax receipts.

The plan will be included in a third supplementary budget expected to be approved by cabinet this month, the sources said. The government will also compile later this month an annual budget draft for the next fiscal year from April.

Finance Minister Taro Aso blamed the yen's gains in the first half of this fiscal year for a decline in tax revenue as a stronger currency squeezed profits at exporters.

"A major reason for the decline in tax revenues was the currency," Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

"Given a weakening of the yen beyond 110 yen since November from just above 100 yen, tax revenue could be totally different in the latter half," he added, referring to the recent reversal of the yen's strength as the dollar rebounded.

Abe came to power in 2012 promising to revive the economy with a fiscal and monetary expansionary policies, which sharply weakened the yen and supported demand.