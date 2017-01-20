Japan MOF sees first rise in new bond sales in eight years in FY2018/19: sources

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Finance is set to forecast an increase in the amount of fresh government bond issuance in the fiscal year starting April 2018, government sources with knowledge of the estimate said on Friday.

The amount of new bond issue is projected at 35.6 trillion yen ($309.4 billion), compared with 34.4 trillion yen planned for the coming fiscal year, the sources said on condition of anonymity as the estimate has not been finalised.

That would be the first increase in new bond issue in eight years on an initial budget basis, a setback for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who swept to power in late 2012 pledging to spur growth and curb the industrial world's heaviest debt burden.

While tax revenue is projected to rise by 1.9 trillion yen to 59.6 trillion yen in the fiscal year beginning April 2018, overall spending increase is forecast to outpace tax revenue growth due to bulging welfare costs to support a fast-ageing society and to rising debt servicing.

The fiscal 2018 budget spending is estimated at 99.7 trillion yen, meaning that bond issues would account for about 36 percent of total government income.

The estimate is based on an assumption that the economy grows at 3 percent. New bond issuance would further rise to 36.3 trillion yen if the economy's growth hovers at 1.5 percent.

The calculations will be presented to parliament during debate, due in coming weeks, on the budget for the fiscal year starting on April 1.

Abe vows to achieve by fiscal 2020 a primary budget balance, excluding new bond sales and debt servicing, a key gauge of how the government balances policy expenditures with revenue.

Fiscal 2018 marks a crucial year toward achieving that target, when the government intends to bring the primary budget deficit to fall to about 1 percent of gross domestic product.