TOKYO Japan's cabinet approved on Thursday a record $830 billion budget spending for the next fiscal year from April that counts on benefits from weak yen and low interest rates to limit fresh borrowing.

Total spending for the fiscal 2017 starting April 1 will be 97.5 trillion yen ($830 billion), compared with this year's initial spending plan totaling 96.7 trillion yen, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

The following are key details of the fiscal 2017 budget and comparisons with this year's initial plans:

REVENUE (trln yen) (pct change)

- Tax 57.7120 +0.2

- Non-tax revenue 5.3729 +14.7

- New government bonds 34.3698 -0.2

- Construction bonds 6.0970 +0.8

- Deficit-financing bonds 28.2728 -0.4

-----------------------------------------------------------

TOTAL 97.4547 +0.8

EXPENDITURE

- National debt service 23.5285 -0.4

- General expenditures 58.3591+0.9

- Social security 32.4735 +1.6

- Defense 5.1251 +1.4

- Public works 5.9763 +0.0

- Local allocation tax grants 15.5671 +1.9

-----------------------------------------------------------

TOTAL 97.4547 +0.8

($1 = 117.5400 yen)

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)