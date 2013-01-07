Japan to compile 12 trillion yen extra budget: sources

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s government will compile a 12 trillion yen ($136.30 billion) extra budget with up to 10 trillion yen set aside for economic stimulus, several sources told Reuters on Monday.

The government will sell more than 5 trillion in new bonds to fund the budget, the sources said. The remaining funds will come from unspent money from last fiscal year’s budget and money originally allocated to servicing existing debt, the sources said.

($1 = 88.0400 Japanese yen)