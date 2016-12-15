FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Japan to compile $1.7 billion third extra budget for defense, infrastructure: government sources
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 15, 2016 / 7:52 AM / 8 months ago

Japan to compile $1.7 billion third extra budget for defense, infrastructure: government sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan Maritime Self Defense Force's officers are seen in the helicopter carrier Izumo at JMSDF Yokosuka base in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo, Japan, December 6, 2016.Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan is set to compile a third supplementary budget worth about $1.7 billion for this fiscal year to March, featuring disaster reconstruction and military spending to cope with North Korea's missile launches, government sources involved in the budget process said on Thursday.

The roughly 200 billion yen budget will comprise some 600 billion yen in spending for areas such as defense and infrastructure spending - but 420 billion yen of that will be covered by tapping reserves left over previous budgets, the sources told Reuters.

A small amount of the budget also covers tax grants and transfers to local governments.

The government will issue construction bonds worth about 100 billion yen and tap non-tax revenue worth around 100 billion yen to fund the extra budget, the sources said on condition of anonymity because the plan has not been finalised.

($1 = 117.6400 yen)

Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi; Writing by William Mallard and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.