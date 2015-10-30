FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan government mulling extra budget of over $25 billion: Nikkei
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 30, 2015 / 6:22 AM / 2 years ago

Japan government mulling extra budget of over $25 billion: Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past the Bank of Japan (BOJ) building in Tokyo, October 30, 2015. The Bank of Japan held off on expanding its massive stimulus program on Friday, preferring to save its dwindling policy options in the hope that the economy can overcome the drag from China's slowdown without additional monetary support. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Japanese government is considering compiling a supplementary budget of over 3 trillion yen ($25 billion) to build nursing-care facilities and aid farmers, who face tougher competition as the country prepares to join the trans-Pacific trade pact, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.

The government may increase the size of spending if Japan’s July-September gross domestic product (GDP) data, due out on Nov. 16, shows the economy is worsening enough to warrant more fiscal stimulus, the Nikkei said without citing sources.

The government will not issue new bonds to finance the spending, the paper said.

($1 = 121.3600 yen)

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.