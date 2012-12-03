Japan third quarter capex rises, GDP may be little changed

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese companies increased spending on plant and equipment in July-September, rising for a fourth consecutive quarter, in the latest sign the world’s third-largest economy may have seen the worst of weakening global demand.

The 2.2 percent annual increase in capital spending followed a 7.7 percent gain in April-June while the extent of the fall in sales expanded and gains in recurring profits narrowed in the last quarter.

A slight gain in the increases in corporations’ capital spending suggests that Japan’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth in July-September will be little changed from a preliminary 0.9 percent contraction, analysts say.

“The data underscored that the economy was on the weakening trend from corporations’ business performance perspective. But at the same time, firms also showed some resilience considering gains in recurring profits,” said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.

“And not all of the recent economic data in October showed deterioration. But we need to watch how the economy in China and the U.S. will affect Japan’s exports ” he said.

The finance ministry data also showed on Monday that companies’ recurring profits rose 6.3 percent in July-September from the previous year from a 11.5 percent jump in the second quarter.

Firms’ sales fell 4.4 in the third quarter from a year ago from a 1.0 percent dip in April-June.

“Uncertainty over the domestic and overseas economy is high and we need to watch downside risks from further slowdown in the global economy and the impact from financial markets,” an official from the finance ministry said.

Japan’s economy has outperformed growth of other G7 nations in the first half of this year due to robust private consumption and spending for rebuilding from last year’s earthquake.

But weakening global demand and the fallout from a diplomatic row with China, which led to anti-Japan protests and boycotts of Japanese goods, hurt the export-reliant economy, nudging it into a contraction in the July-September quarter.

Analysts expect the economy to have shrank again in the final three months of this year, which would technically meet the definition of a recession, although many expect growth to pick up early next year as global growth recovers.

The finance ministry data will be used to calculate revised July-September GDP figures due on December 10.