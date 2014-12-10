Japan wholesale prices show first fall in nearly two years

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s wholesale prices marked their first annual fall in nearly two years in November due largely to slumping oil prices, data showed on Wednesday, complicating the central bank’s task of meeting an ambitious inflation target.

The corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for goods and services, rose 2.7 percent in November from a year earlier, matching a median market forecast, Bank of Japan data showed.

That was the fifth straight month of slowdown as falling commodity prices, particularly the costs of gasoline and oil, offset rises in import costs from a weak yen.

When excluding the effect of a sales tax hike to 8 percent from 5 percent in April, the index fell 0.2 percent, turning negative for the first time since March 2013, the data showed.

The weakness in wholesale inflation, which is a leading indicator of consumer inflation, reinforces the widely-held market view that the BOJ will struggle to meet its goal of accelerating consumer inflation to 2 percent next year.

The BOJ looks increasingly likely to cut its inflation forecasts next month, sources familiar with its thinking say, making its target of 2 percent inflation in the year from April look ever more ambitious, just three months after it eased monetary policy to keep the goal in sight.