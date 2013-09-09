FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan consumer mood worsens in August
September 9, 2013 / 5:12 AM / 4 years ago

Japan consumer mood worsens in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Kimono-clad women (C) look at a show window of a luxury brand store at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese consumer confidence fell in August for a third consecutive month, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Monday, as people turned more cautious about wages and labor demand.

The survey’s sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was 43.0, down from 43.6 in July.

A reading below 50 suggests consumer pessimism.

Japan’s Cabinet Office lowered its assessment of consumer sentiment, saying improvement has stopped. Last month the Cabinet Office said the pace of improvement in consumer confidence was slowing.

For full details go to the Cabinet Office website at:

here

Reporting by Stanley White and Dominic Lau; Editing by Edmund Klamann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
