Japan consumer mood worsens in December

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese consumer confidence worsened in December, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Friday, in a possible sign of wariness towards a sales tax hike in April.

The survey’s sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was 41.3 in December, down from 42.5 in November.

A reading below 50 suggests consumer pessimism.

The Cabinet Office cut its assessment of consumer confidence, saying it is stalling.