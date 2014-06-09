FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan consumer mood rises in May, first increase in six months
June 9, 2014 / 5:26 AM / 3 years ago

Japan consumer mood rises in May, first increase in six months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman walks past a board promoting a bargain sale at a shopping district in Tokyo July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese consumer confidence rose for the first time in six months in May, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Monday, suggesting the impact on sentiment from the April sales tax hike could be short-lived.

The survey’s sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was 39.3 in May, up from 37.0 in April.

The survey began in 1982. “General households” are those with two or more people.

For full details go to the Cabinet Office website at:

here

Reporting by Izumi Nakagawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher

