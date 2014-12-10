FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan consumer mood worsens for fourth straight month in November
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 10, 2014 / 5:31 AM / 3 years ago

Japan consumer mood worsens for fourth straight month in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Consumers are seen in a shoe shop at a shopping district in Tokyo August 12, 2010. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese consumer confidence in November worsened for a fourth straight month, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Wednesday, showing the April sales tax hike is continuing to weigh on sentiment.

The Cabinet Office cut its view on the consumer confidence index, saying it is showing weak movement.

The survey’s sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was at 37.7 in November, the lowest since April.

The survey began in 1982. “General households” are those with two or more people.

Reporting by Izumi Nakagawa; Writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.