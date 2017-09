A shop clerk (2nd R) carries a box of shoes under sale signboards at a shoes retail store at a shopping district in Tokyo, Japan, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese consumer confidence in April worsened for the first time in five months, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Friday.

The survey’s sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was at 41.5 in April, down from 41.7 in March.

The survey began in 1982. “General households” are those with two or more people.