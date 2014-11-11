Japan consumer mood worsens to six-month low in October: government survey

A woman walks out of a drugstore in Tokyo April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese consumer confidence deteriorated for a third straight month in October, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Tuesday, reflecting a stumbling economy after the April sales tax hike.

The survey’s sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was 38.9 in October, down from 39.9 in September. It was the lowest reading since April.

The Cabinet Office downgraded its view on the consumer confidence index for a third straight month, saying it is weakening.

A reading below 50 suggests consumer pessimism.The survey began in 1982. “General households” are those with two or more people.