FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan September core CPI rises 3 percent year-on-year
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 30, 2014 / 11:42 PM / 3 years ago

Japan September core CPI rises 3 percent year-on-year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A shopper looks at goods next to advertisement posters at a shoes store at a shopping district in Tokyo October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s core consumer prices rose 3.0 percent in September from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, matched economists’ median estimate for a 3.0 percent annual gain.

The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the United States, rose 2.3 percent in the year to September.

Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the nationwide data, rose 2.5 percent in October from a year earlier, versus a 2.5 percent annual rise seen by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.