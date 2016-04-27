FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan March core CPI falls 0.3 percent year-on-year
April 27, 2016 / 11:36 PM / a year ago

Japan March core CPI falls 0.3 percent year-on-year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman looks at items outside an outlet store at a shopping district in Tokyo, Japan, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO, (Reuters) - Japan’s core consumer prices fell 0.3 percent in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday.

The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, was less than economists’ median estimate for a 0.2 percent annual gain.

The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the United States, rose 0.7 percent in the year to March.

Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the nationwide data, fell 0.3 percent in April from a year earlier, versus a 0.3 percent annual fall seen by analysts in a Reuters poll.

