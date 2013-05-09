FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan March current account surplus down 4.3 percent year on year
#Business News
May 10, 2013 / 12:01 AM / 4 years ago

Japan March current account surplus down 4.3 percent year on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s current account surplus fell a smaller-than-expected 4.3 percent in March from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Friday, as a gradual recovery in exports helps improve the country’s balance of payments.

The result compared with a median forecast by economists for a 6.6 percent decline.

The surplus stood at 1.25 trillion yen ($12.6 billion), against a median forecast for 1.22 trillion yen. The surplus in March stood at the highest level since a 1.31 trillion yen surplus in March last year.

For the full tables, see the MOF's website of at: here ($1 = 99.3050 Japanese yen)

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
