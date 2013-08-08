FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan June current account surplus falls 20.3 percent
#Business News
August 8, 2013 / 12:11 AM / in 4 years

Japan June current account surplus falls 20.3 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s current account surplus fell 20.3 percent in June from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday, as rising energy imports weigh on the country’s balance of payments.

The decline in the surplus was larger than the median estimate for a 6.9 percent annual fall and was the fastest decline since February.

The surplus stood at 336.3 billion yen ($3.48 billion), against a median forecast for a 393.0 billion yen surplus.

For the full tables, see the MOF's website of here ($1 = 96.5850 Japanese yen)

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro

