Cranes are silhouetted at a construction site in Tokyo, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s current account logged a surplus for the ninth straight month in March, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday, as a weak yen boosted income from overseas investments and falling oil prices helped the trade balance swing to a surplus.

The current account surplus stood at 2.795 trillion yen ($23.33 billion), against a median forecast for 2.06 trillion yen surplus.