A woman counts Japanese 10,000 yen notes in Tokyo, in this February 28, 2013 picture illustration. REUTERS/Shohei Miyano

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s balance of payments logged a 13th straight month of surplus in July helped by a narrowing trade deficit and rising income from overseas investment, Ministry of Finance data showed on Tuesday.

The current account surplus stood at 1.809 trillion yen ($15.14 billion), versus economists’ median forecast for 1.715 trillion yen in a Reuters poll, it showed.