FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan logs current account surplus for 14th straight month in Aug
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 8, 2015 / 1:02 AM / 2 years ago

Japan logs current account surplus for 14th straight month in Aug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan posted a current account surplus for the 14th straight month in August as the trade deficit narrowed and as a weak yen helped boost income from overseas investments, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday.

The current account surplus stood at 1.65 trillion yen ($13.8 billion), up sharply from 249.4 billion yen in August last year. The median forecast of economists was for 1.2211 trillion yen.

The boom in foreign visitors to Japan helped raise the travel account to a record surplus for the month of August, the MOF also said.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.