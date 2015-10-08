Japan logs current account surplus for 14th straight month in Aug

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan posted a current account surplus for the 14th straight month in August as the trade deficit narrowed and as a weak yen helped boost income from overseas investments, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday.

The current account surplus stood at 1.65 trillion yen ($13.8 billion), up sharply from 249.4 billion yen in August last year. The median forecast of economists was for 1.2211 trillion yen.

The boom in foreign visitors to Japan helped raise the travel account to a record surplus for the month of August, the MOF also said.

