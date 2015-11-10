Japan September current account surplus 1.47 trillion yen

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan posted a current account surplus for the 15th straight month in September as the trade balance swung to a surplus, Ministry of Finance data showed on Tuesday.

The current account surplus stood at 1.47 trillion yen ($11.95 billion), up from a 978.0 billion yen surplus in September last year.

The median forecast was for 2.2 trillion yen.

