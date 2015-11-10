FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan September current account surplus 1.47 trillion yen
November 10, 2015 / 12:48 AM / 2 years ago

Japan September current account surplus 1.47 trillion yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan posted a current account surplus for the 15th straight month in September as the trade balance swung to a surplus, Ministry of Finance data showed on Tuesday.

The current account surplus stood at 1.47 trillion yen ($11.95 billion), up from a 978.0 billion yen surplus in September last year.

The median forecast was for 2.2 trillion yen.

For the full tables, see the MOF's website of here

For more background, please see this PREVIEW

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

