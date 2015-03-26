BOJ says structural factors hurting exports are fading

Trucks line up as containers are loaded at a port in Tokyo, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s exports struggled for the past two years due to lower demand for capital goods, a shift in production overseas and a loss of competitiveness, but these structural problems are fading away, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday.

As these structural problems become less of a factor, exports are likely to expand and will get an added boost from the yen’s recent weakening, the BOJ said in a report.

Strong exports are important because they keep factory workers employed, supporting consumer spending and the BOJ’s plan to achieve 2 percent inflation.

The yen JPY= has weakened 17 percent versus the dollar over the past two years, but exports have only started showing signs of life in the past few months.

Japan tends to export a lot of capital goods, but these exports slumped after the 2008 financial crisis as companies across the globe cut back on capital expenditure, the report said.

A turnaround took longer than expected as some emerging market economies like China were saddled with excess production capacity, the BOJ said.

However, capital expenditure globally has finally started rising again, which will increase demand for the heavy machinery and manufacturing equipment that Japan produces, according to the report.

Japan’s auto manufacturers have been shifting production abroad for several years to access faster-growing markets. This will continue, but at a slower pace as a weak yen encourages some companies to expand domestic production capacity, the report said.

Electronics makers, which had been losing market share to Asian rivals, are also becoming more competitive, which will help their exports recover, the report said.

Indexes measuring both price competitiveness and non-price competitiveness have bottomed out recently and are showing signs that they will now start rising, according to the report.