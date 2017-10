Japan Finance Minister Jun Azumi gestures while answering questions during a news conference after the 15th ASEAN plus 3 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' meeting in Manila May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda is set to appoint Finance Minister Jun Azumi as the ruling Democratic Party’s acting secretary-general, public broadcaster NHK said on Monday.

The report did not mention if Azumi would retain the finance portfolio.

Noda was re-elected as the head of the Democratic Party of Japan last week.