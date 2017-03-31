BOJ deputy governor Nakaso joins Japan government panel on fiscal policy

File photo: Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso speaks during an interview with Reuters at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo April 9, 2015.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso became the first central bank executive in seven years to join a government panel on fiscal policy, underscoring the role its massive monetary stimulus plays in reining in Japan's huge fiscal debt.

The finance ministry on Saturday announced the appointment of Nakaso, a career central banker with expertise in markets.

The panel, which advises the government on long-term fiscal and budget polices, includes business executives and academics.

The government will take into account the panel's proposals when drafting the budget and reviewing each year its long-term strategy for repairing Japan's tattered finances.

Nakaso will be the first deputy BOJ governor to join the panel since Kiyohiko Nishimura, who was a member until 2010.

The BOJ has said its massive stimulus program, including a pledge to keep bond yields capped around zero percent, is aimed at reviving a stagnant economy and accelerating inflation to its 2 percent target.

But the central bank's ultra-loose monetary policy has also helped keep low the cost of financing Japan's huge public debt which, at double the size of its economy, is the largest among advanced economies.