Fitch says Japan sales tax hike delay could be credit-negative

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (top R) talks with lawmakers as they wait for Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's speech at the Lower House of parliament in Tokyo, Japan, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - A delay in Japan’s planned increase to its sales tax could have negative implications for the country’s sovereign debt rating, an official at Fitch Ratings said on Monday.

There have been discussions in Japan’s parliament recently over whether to delay the sales tax hike scheduled for April 2017.

“We’re not in the business of giving policy advice,” Andrew Colquhoun, head of Asia-Pacific sovereign rating at Fitch, said in a phone interview.

“But what I would say is that if the sales tax increase didn’t happen, without other equivalent fiscal consolidation measures, the deficit would be higher, the debt would be rising faster than we currently expect, and that would be credit-negative, and could result in a negative rating action.”

In April 2015, Fitch cut its rating on Japan after the government failed to take steps to offset a delay in a sales tax increase. It cut by one notch to A, which is five notches below the top AAA rating, with a stable outlook.

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will implement the planned hike next year unless Japan were to experience a financial crisis or a natural disaster.

Abe’s decision in late 2014 to delay a sales tax hike to 10 percent from 8 percent that had been scheduled for 2015 made it more difficult for Japan to eliminate the primary budget deficit in fiscal 2020, an important fiscal consolidation target.

The Japanese government is also laying the groundwork for new stimulus spending, which would add to the country’s already heavy debt burden. The country’s debt-to-GDP ratio is the highest among industrialized countries.

Despite the risks, Colquhoun said it remains possible for Japan to get its fiscal act together.

“We think that Japan is only around 2 percentage points or so away from a deficit that would stabilize the debt-to-GDP ratio, in our baseline, but there’s a lot of moving parts in our forecasts,” he said, adding, “fiscal stabilization is not out of reach.”

Japan’s ample domestic savings have helped the country finance most of the debt so far.

“The sovereign’s exceptional funding flexibility has long been one of the strengths in the credit profile despite high level of government debt and the deficit,” Colquhoun said.

Japanese government bond yields through 10-year maturities have sunk to record lows below zero percent since the Bank of Japan unveiled its negative interest rate policy on Jan. 29, potentially lightening the government’s debt-servicing cost in the short-term.

However, Colquhoun said neither Fitch nor Japanese policymakers expect artificially low yields to play an integral part of Japan’s fiscal stabilization.