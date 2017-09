TOKYO (Reuters) - The head of Japan’s biggest business lobby said on Monday that he thinks 105 yen per dollar is an appropriate level for the Japanese economy.

Sadayuki Sakakibara, the chairman of Keidanren, also told reporters at a regular news conference that rapid moves in currencies were undesirable.

The dollar was trading around 105.13 yen JPY= as of 0719 GMT, after touching a six-year high of 105.71 yen on Friday.[FRX/]