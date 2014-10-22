FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 22, 2014 / 8:52 AM / 3 years ago

JBIC Governor Watanabe: Tokyo won't intervene to defend yen levels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Hiroshi Watanabe speaks at the Reuters Japan Investment Summit in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese authorities won’t intervene in the currency market to prevent the yen from weakening below a certain level as long as its moves are gradual, said Hiroshi Watanabe, a former top currency diplomat who now heads the state-operated lender Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC).

Watanabe, who is close to Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, also said the central bank will likely keep monetary policy steady even if inflation does not hit its 2 percent target early next year.

“I don’t think Kuroda will pay much heed to calls for him to act,” he told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.

Watanabe, who served as vice finance minister for international affairs for three years to 2007, still yields influence on Japanese economic policy with his broad network with policymakers in and outside of Japan.

Reporting by Leika Kihara and Yoshifumi Takemoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
