Japan MOF Asakawa: Watching forex market, ready to respond if speculative moves

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's top currency diplomat, Masatsugu Asakawa, said on Friday he was watching the foreign exchange market with a sense of urgency, including how U.S. jobs data later in the day could affect it.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting between officials of the Finance Ministry, Bank of Japan, and the Financial Services Agency to discuss market developments, Asakawa also said the government was ready to respond to any speculative moves.

"If there are speculative moves in the currency market, we will take steps as necessary," he said.