FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Japan MOF Asakawa: Watching forex market, ready to respond if speculative moves
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
'Gates of Hell': Iraqi struggles through fighting near Tal Afar
Iraq
'Gates of Hell': Iraqi struggles through fighting near Tal Afar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 8, 2016 / 2:06 AM / a year ago

Japan MOF Asakawa: Watching forex market, ready to respond if speculative moves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A detail of a 10,000 yen bill is seen on a light panel to make its security features visible at the Currency Museum of the Bank of Japan in Tokyo, November 18, 2015.Thomas Peter/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's top currency diplomat, Masatsugu Asakawa, said on Friday he was watching the foreign exchange market with a sense of urgency, including how U.S. jobs data later in the day could affect it.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting between officials of the Finance Ministry, Bank of Japan, and the Financial Services Agency to discuss market developments, Asakawa also said the government was ready to respond to any speculative moves.

"If there are speculative moves in the currency market, we will take steps as necessary," he said.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.