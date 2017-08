Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga attends a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo February 1, 2015.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's top government spokesman said on Thursday that the country will take steps in currency markets if needed to prevent speculative moves from continuing.

"Recent forex market has been rapid and speculative, and volatile forex moves are undesirable and stable forex moves are extremely important," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.