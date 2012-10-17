Japan Fujimura: Government will decide on economic stimulus by end-November

TOKYO (Reuters) - Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda told his cabinet on Wednesday to compile economic measures aimed at stimulating the economy and ending deflation quickly, Japan’s top government spokesman said on Wednesday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Osamu Fujimura said the instruction was made at an extra cabinet meeting and that economic measures will be decided by the end of November and implemented quickly.

The government will swiftly consider the size and substance of the stimulus, Fujimura said, adding that it will consider tapping reserves set aside in the annual budget for steps that are urgently needed by the end of this month.