Japan's Furukawa: Overseas slowdown affecting Japan economy
#Business News
August 13, 2012 / 12:46 AM / 5 years ago

Japan's Furukawa: Overseas slowdown affecting Japan economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s economy continues to recover moderately but is already feeling the effects of Europe’s debt crisis and slowing overseas growth, Economics Minister Motohisa Furukawa said on Monday.

On whether the government should compile a supplementary budget to support the economy, Furukawa said he does not have any preconceptions now but added that the government will consider the option “flexibly, if necessary”.

Furukawa made the remarks at a news conference after the release of data showing that Japan’s economic expansion slowed more than expected in the April-June, as a rebound in consumer spending starts to lose momentum and Europe’s debt crisis weighs on global demand.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Michael Watson

