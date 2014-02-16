FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan Q4 GDP +0.3 percent, fourth straight q/q growth
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
February 17, 2014 / 12:01 AM / 4 years ago

Japan Q4 GDP +0.3 percent, fourth straight q/q growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pedestrians cross a street in Tokyo's Ginza shopping district May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s economy grew 0.3 percent in October-December from the previous quarter, posting the fourth straight quarter of expansion, government data showed on Monday, reflecting firm private consumption and a pickup in capital spending.

The preliminary estimate of gross domestic product compared with 0.7 percent growth expected by analysts in a Reuters poll. It followed a revised 0.3 percent gain in July-September, the Cabinet Office data showed.

The fourth-quarter GDP figure translated into an annualized expansion of 1.0 percent, compared with economists’ median forecast of 2.8 percent, and 3.2 percent annualized growth in the United States in the same quarter.

Private consumption, which accounts for about 60 percent of the economy, increased 0.5 percent, posting the fifth straight quarter of gains.

Capital spending, which holds the key for sustained growth in the world’s third-largest economy, rose 1.3 percent, up for the third straight quarter.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto, Stanley White and Chris Gallagher; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Dominic Lau

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.