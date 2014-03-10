FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan fourth-quarter GDP revised down to +0.2 percent quarter on quarter
March 10, 2014 / 12:41 AM / 4 years ago

Japan fourth-quarter GDP revised down to +0.2 percent quarter on quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s economy grew 0.2 percent in October-December from the previous quarter, government data showed on Monday, revised down from a preliminary 0.3 percent expansion due to slower growth in capital spending and private consumption.

The result compared with the median forecast for a 0.3 percent expansion in a Reuters poll of economists.

The revised gross domestic product figure translated into annualized growth of 0.7 percent in real, price-adjusted terms, against an initial reading of 1.0 percent. Economists had forecast annualized growth of 1.0 percent.

Capital spending rose 0.8 percent in October-December, revised down from an initial 1.3 percent increase, the GDP data showed. Private consumption rose 0.4 percent during the quarter, slower than an initial estimate of 0.5 percent growth.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher

