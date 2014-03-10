Japan fourth-quarter GDP revised down to +0.2 percent quarter on quarter

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s economy grew 0.2 percent in October-December from the previous quarter, government data showed on Monday, revised down from a preliminary 0.3 percent expansion due to slower growth in capital spending and private consumption.

The result compared with the median forecast for a 0.3 percent expansion in a Reuters poll of economists.

The revised gross domestic product figure translated into annualized growth of 0.7 percent in real, price-adjusted terms, against an initial reading of 1.0 percent. Economists had forecast annualized growth of 1.0 percent.

Capital spending rose 0.8 percent in October-December, revised down from an initial 1.3 percent increase, the GDP data showed. Private consumption rose 0.4 percent during the quarter, slower than an initial estimate of 0.5 percent growth.